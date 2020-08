Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 18:33 Hits: 8

Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) unveiled a bill Thursday that aims to hold natural gas producers liable for major leaks. The bill comes the same day that the Trump administration is expected to roll back methane regulations.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511883-democrats-unveil-bill-to-penalize-gas-producers-for-blowouts-ahead