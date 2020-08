Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 20:32 Hits: 7

A Facebook subcontractor's efforts to install undersea fiber optic cables off the coast of Oregon resulted in an accident that forced the company to leave a sizable amount of drilling equipment on the sea floor.The accident, first reported by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/511913-facebook-abandoned-drilling-equipment-on-the-seafloor-off-the-oregon-coast