Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 20:46 Hits: 6

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday finalized rescinded standards for methane emissions in the oil and gas industry and foreshadowed similar actions for other pollutants. The two finalized rules rescind...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511915-epa-rescinds-methane-emissions-regulations-from-oil-and-gas-sector