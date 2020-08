Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 August 2020

Results of a new study contradict the assumption that hydrogen depletions at the seafloor are caused by microbiological communities. Researchers found that these shifts in chemistry are driven by non-biological processes that remove energy before microbial communities at the shallow seafloor gain access to it.

