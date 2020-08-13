The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New super-resolution method reveals fine details without constantly needing to zoom in

Since the early 1930s, electron microscopy has provided unprecedented access to the alien world of the extraordinarily small, revealing intricate details that are otherwise impossible to discern with conventional light microscopy. But to achieve high resolution over a large specimen area, the energy of the electron beams needs to be cranked up, which is costly and detrimental to the specimen under observation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812201324.htm

