Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 13:48 Hits: 6

Research has revealed that multicellular physiology in the social bacterium Myxococcus xanthus--a bacterium that can actively reorganize its community according to the environment in which it is found -- is modulated by the secretion of two natural sugar polymers in separate zones of a swarm.

