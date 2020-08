Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:40 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a new catalyst that can catalyze reactions to produce pharmaceuticals or chemicals used in agriculture. It creates carbon-carbon bonds between what are known as organolithium compounds without creating any unwanted by-products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812144022.htm