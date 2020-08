Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Most of Thailand's elephants live in captivity, offering rides and photo ops to tourists. But with the industry hit by the pandemic, some are now settling into a new life on a Chiang Mai nature reserve.

