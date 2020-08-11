Storing energy in red bricks

Articles

Red bricks -- some of the world's cheapest and most familiar building materials -- can be converted into energy storage units that can be charged to hold electricity, like a battery, according to new research. Chemists have developed a method to make or modify 'smart bricks' that can store energy until required for powering devices. A proof-of-concept study shows a brick directly powering a green LED light.

