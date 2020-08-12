The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Business travel identified as driver of economic growth

New research finds a direct link between a country's incoming business travel and the growth of new and existing industries. The findings support a Growth Lab hypothesis that moving 'knowhow' is critical to economic growth, and business travel plays a key part in that process. The research also raises new concerns about the economic implications of the international travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200811204529.htm

