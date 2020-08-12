The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Health disparities among former NFL players

Among former NFL players, Black, Hawaiian, and athletes from other racial backgrounds report worse physical, mental health outcomes than white players. The widest health gaps emerged between Black and white former NFL players. Black former players reported worse health outcomes in all five health categories, compared with their white peers. Presence of health disparities among former NLF players reflects the deep and pervasive nature of systemic inequities that persist even among elite athletes, study suggests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200811204532.htm

