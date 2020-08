Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:01 Hits: 7

A U.S. district court struck down the legal opinion used to justify the Trump administration’s coming rollback of protections for migratory birds late Monday, writing that the Department of the Interior memo was “contrary to law.”The Migratory Bird...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511603-interior-memo-scaling-back-bird-protections-is-contrary-to-law