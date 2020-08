Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:50 Hits: 11

Scientists have been warning about an 'insect apocalypse' in recent years, noting sharp declines in specific areas -- particularly in Europe. A new study shows these warnings may have been exaggerated and are not representative of what's happening to insects on a larger scale.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200811125040.htm