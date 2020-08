Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:06 Hits: 11

Phoenix, Ariz., has in the past few days twice broken its record for the most days in a year with temperatures of at least 110 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.Sunday marked the 34th day in 2020 at or above that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511504-phoenix-breaks-its-own-record-for-most-110-degree-days-in-a-year