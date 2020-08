Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 13:00 Hits: 7

A new report from the Interior Department’s watchdog reignites questions over the involvement of the agency's top lawyer in withholding hundreds of pages of public documents.The report gives ammunition to Democrats who have accused Interior...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511342-watchdog-report-raises-new-questions-for-top-interior-lawyer