How maths modelling helps efforts to eradicate banana bunchy top virus

Modelling the predicted movements of pervasive sap-sucking tiny insects before they infest banana crops has the potential to become a key tactic in the fight against a devastating virus, according to new research. Banana bunchy top virus (BBTV) is an aphid-transmitted banana disease that has been in Australia since 1913. Researchers have designed a model that tracked the probability of a banana plant being infected by aphids that carried the disease.

