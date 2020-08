Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:33

Whole grain labels are confusing to consumers, according to a new study that found many made the wrong choice when asked to pick the healthier option based on product labels. The researchers say the results provide legal evidence for changes in labeling policies.

