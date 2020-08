Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 August 2020

The Sierra Club, one of the nation’s most influential environmental groups, endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Monday. “We are confident that Joe Biden will be the champion for climate justice that America needs...

