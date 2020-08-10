The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photosynthetic hacks can boost crop yield, conserve water

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Plants are factories that manufacture yield from light and carbon dioxide -- but parts of this complex process, called photosynthesis, are hindered by a lack of raw materials and machinery. To optimize production, scientists have resolved two major photosynthetic bottlenecks to boost plant productivity by 27 percent in real-world field conditions, according to a new study. This photosynthetic hack has also been shown to conserve water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200810113213.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version