Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 21:00 Hits: 7

Grand Junction, Colo., officially became the headquarters for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Monday, capping a move that has cost the agency nearly 70 percent of its Washington, D.C.-based employees.An order signed by Interior Secretary...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511371-interior-finalizes-public-lands-agency-hq-move-out-west-over