Advance in programmable synthetic materials

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 August 2020

DNA information is stored in a sequence of chemical building blocks; computers store information as sequences of zeros and ones. Researchers want to transfer this concept to artificial molecules. Researchers have taken another step toward encoding information in the sequence of metal atoms in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), showing how to read the sequence. Multivariate MOFs could encode digital information, but also conduct programmed chemical modifications or controlled drug release.

