Curious clues in war between bacteria in cystic fibrosis patients

Saturday, 08 August 2020

Several different kinds of bacteria can cause lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause pneumonia, typically infects infants or young children and persists for life, while Burkholderia cepacia complex species only infect teenagers and adults. Although Burkholderia infections are rare, when they do take hold, they are deadly. Now, scientists have discovered a reason for this pathogen's apparent age discrimination.

