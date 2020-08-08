The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Curious clues in war between bacteria in cystic fibrosis patients

Category: Environment Hits: 10

Several different kinds of bacteria can cause lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause pneumonia, typically infects infants or young children and persists for life, while Burkholderia cepacia complex species only infect teenagers and adults. Although Burkholderia infections are rare, when they do take hold, they are deadly. Now, scientists have discovered a reason for this pathogen's apparent age discrimination.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200808085752.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version