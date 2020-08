Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 17:19 Hits: 11

Researchers found that patients with COVID-19 presented with abnormal liver tests at much higher rates than suggested by earlier studies. They also discovered that higher levels of liver enzymes -- proteins released when the liver is damaged -- were associated with poorer outcomes for these patients, including ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200807131912.htm