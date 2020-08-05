The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Warming climate may trigger more West Nile outbreaks in Southern California

A new study of captured mosquitoes in Los Angeles finds that West Nile infection is strongly associated with average temperature, and that temperatures above 73 degrees Fahrenheit are highly favorable for West Nile transmission. As climate change brings hotter weather to the region, it is likely that cooler, coastal neighborhoods will be pushed into the 'favorable' zone, accelerating transmission of the virus.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805160921.htm

