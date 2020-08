Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:28 Hits: 5

Bacteria are survival artists: When they get nutrition, they multiply rapidly, albeit they can also survive periods of hunger. But, when they grow too quickly, their ability to survive is hampered. This research could help increase the effectiveness of antibiotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200806122833.htm