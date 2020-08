Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

President Trump on Tuesday signed a major piece of conservation legislation into law as he and other Republicans seek to tout conservation accomplishments ahead of the elections in November. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which...

