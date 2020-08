Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 15:01 Hits: 5

President Trump on Wednesday pledged to hear out both supporters and opponents of the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska after his son tweeted opposition to it following the completion of an administration environmental impact assessment.“I would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/510849-trump-pledges-to-look-at-both-sides-on-pebble-mine