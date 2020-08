Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 16:40 Hits: 6

A research team has developed a new technique to detect nano-sized imperfections in materials. They believe this discovery will lead to improvements in the optical detectors used in a wide range of technologies, from cell phones to cameras and fiber optics, as well as in solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805124020.htm