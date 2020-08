Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 16:40 Hits: 5

Researchers have demonstrated a new high-resolution x-ray imaging technique that can capture the motion of rapidly moving objects and quickly changing dynamics. The new method could be used for non-destructive imaging of moving mechanical components and to capture biological processes not previously available with medical x-ray imaging.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805124032.htm