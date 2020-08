Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 20:40 Hits: 5

Forecasters are predicting an "extremely active" hurricane season this year, with an estimated 24 named storms for 2020.According to expert meteorologists at Colorado State University (CSU), recent Hurricanes Hanna and Isaias are only the...

