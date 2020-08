Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court’s determination that the Dakota Access Pipeline should be temporarily shut down.U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg had ordered the pipeline to be shut down last month...

