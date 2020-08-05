EPA Announces 33 Members of the Environmental Financial Advisory Board

News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

WASHINGTON (August 5, 2020) — ​Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the 33 members of the Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB). EPA welcomes 19 new and 13 returning members along with the incumbent Chair. The EFAB provides ideas and advice to the EPA administrator, EPA Regions and the agency’s programs on innovative ways to lower the costs of – and increase investments in – environmental and public health protection.

“EPA values the insights provided by EFAB members, who bring a wealth of experience in finance and investment to the agency,” said U.S. EPAAdministrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am grateful for their willingness to help us continue protecting public health and the environment using financially sound methods. I also thank the outgoing members for their many contributions to the work of the agency.”

Established in 1989, the EFAB is a chartered federal advisory committee that is convened by the agency to provide expert advice on environmental financing approaches from state and local governments, financial service companies, industry sectors and nongovernmental organizations. EFAB’s work focuses on lowering the cost of environmental protection, removing financial and programmatic barriers that raise costs, increasing public and private contribution in environmental facilities and services and building state and local financial ability to comply with environmental programs.

Following the agency’s request for EFAB nominations , EPA selected members for two- or three-year terms from a pool of more than 60 highly qualified candidates. Selections were made in accordance with the EFAB charter to achieve balance and diversity in terms of workplace sector, geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective. The Chairperson and members are drawn from all EPA regions and hail from 18 states.

The 33 EFAB members and their affiliations are:

Joanne Throwe, EFAB Chair (Incumbent), Throwe Environmental LLC, Bristol, R.I.

Ashley Allen Jones, i2 Capital, Washington, D.C.

Brent Anderson, RESIGHT, Littleton, Colo. (Returning member)

Janice Beecher, Institute of Public Utilities, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich. (Returning member)

Steven J. Bonafonte, The Metropolitan District of Hartford, Hartford, Conn.

Angela Montoya Bricmont, Denver Water, Denver, Colo.

Stacy D. Brown, Freberg Environmental, Inc., Denver, Colo.

Theodore Chapman, S&P Global Ratings, Farmers Branch, Texas (Returning member)

Zachary Davidson, Ecosystem Investment Partners, Baltimore, Md.

Jeffrey R. Diehl, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, Providence, R.I.

Sonja B. Favors, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Montgomery, Ala.

Jon B. Freedman, Water Technologies & Solutions, Charlottesville, Va.

Phyllis R. Garcia, San Antonio Water System, San Antonio, Texas

Edward Henifin, Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Virginia Beach, Va. (Returning member)

Craig Holland, The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, Va. (Returning member)

Craig A. Hrinkevich, Robert W. Baird & Company Inc., Red Bank, N.J.

John L. Jones, New Mexico Rural Water Association, Albuquerque, N.M.

Margot M. Kane, Spring Point Partners LLC, Philadelphia, Pa.

George W. Kelly, Earth & Water Strategies, Denver, Colo.

Cynthia Koehler, WaterNow Alliance, San Francisco, Calif.

Colleen Kokas, Environmental Liability Transfer, Inc., Lahaska, Pa.

Pamela Lemoine, Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC, Chesterfield, Mo. (Returning member)

Eric Letsinger, Quantified Ventures, Chevy Chase, Md.

James McGoff, Indiana Finance Authority, Indianapolis, Ind. (Returning member)

Christopher Meister, Illinois Finance Authority, Chicago, Ill. (Returning member)

Kerry E. O’Neill, Inclusive Prosperity Capital, Inc., Stamford, Conn.

James (Tony) Parrott, Metropolitan Sewer District of Louisville, Louisville, Ky. (Returning member)

MaryAnna H. Peavey, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise, Idaho

Dennis A. Randolph, City of Grandview, Grandview, Mo.

Eric Rothstein, Galardi Rothstein Group, Chicago, Ill. (Returning member)

William Stannard, RAFTELIS, Kansas City, Mo. (Returning member)

Carl Thompson, Infiltrator Water Technologies, Old Saybrook, Conn. (Returning member)

David Zimmer, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, Lawrenceville, N.J. (Returning member)

Additional information about EFAB: https://www.epa.gov/waterfinancecenter/efab