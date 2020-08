Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 19:41 Hits: 0

An international group of scientists have laid out an ambitious global conservation plan for parasites. Another group of researchers found that the responses of parasites to environmental change are likely to be complex, and that a changing world probably will see both outbreaks of some parasites and a total loss of other parasite species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200801154158.htm