The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New study shows how infrared lasers destroy harmful protein aggregates in Alzheimer's

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The agglomeration of proteins into structures called amyloid plaques is a common feature of many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's. Now, scientists reveal, through experiments and simulations, how resonance with an infrared laser, when it is tuned to a specific frequency, causes amyloid fibrils to disintegrate from the inside out. Their findings open doors to novel therapeutic possibilities for amyloid plaque-related neurodegenerative diseases that have thus far been incurable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200804111501.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version