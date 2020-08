Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 20:51 Hits: 4

Real-time measurements provide missing insight into chemical separations to recover cobalt, a critical raw material used to make batteries and magnets for modern technologies. Results track the dynamics of molecules designed to grab cobalt from solutions containing a mixture of similar species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200804165114.htm