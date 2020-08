Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 19:49 Hits: 5

Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban chlorpyrifos and other pesticides that have sparked concerns among farmworker groups due to negative health effects.A bill led by Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/510523-dems-seek-to-block-chlorpyrifos-other-pesticides-in-bid-to-protect