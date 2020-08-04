The wrong track: How papillomaviruses trick the immune system

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 15:15 Hits: 5

Specific antibodies protect us against viral infections - or do they not? Researchers studied the immune response to papillomaviruses in mice and discovered a hitherto unknown mechanism by which the pathogens outwit the immune system: At the beginning of the infection cycle, they produce a longer version of a protein that surrounds the viral genome. The body produces antibodies against this protein, but they are not effective in fighting the pathogen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200804111526.htm