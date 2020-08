Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 22:09 Hits: 8

The CEO of Puerto Rico’s state-owned power utility announced his resignation on Monday as thousands of customers remain without power after the tropical storm last week.José Ortiz is expected to resign on Wednesday as many of the 1.5 million...

