Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:01 Hits: 2

Inherited mutations in a gene that keeps nerve cells intact was shown, for the first time, to be a driver of a neuropathy known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. This finding presents a clearer picture of the disease's genetic underpinnings that could inform the development of gene therapies to correct it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200803120159.htm