Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 18:00 Hits: 4

Planet-forming environments can be much more complex and chaotic than previously expected. This is evidenced by a new image of the star RU Lup, made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200803140010.htm