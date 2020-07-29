The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Indigenous people vital for understanding environmental change

Grassroots knowledge from indigenous people can help to map and monitor ecological changes and improve scientific studies, according to new research. The study shows the importance of indigenous and local knowledge for monitoring ecosystem changes and managing ecosystems. The team collected more than 300 indicators developed by indigenous people to monitor ecosystem change, and most revealed negative trends, such as increased invasive species or changes in the health of wild animals.

