The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Germany-wide rainfall measurements by utilizing the mobile network

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Whether in flood early-warning systems or in agriculture - rainfall measurements are of great importance. However, there is a lack of accurate data for many regions in the world due to the fact that comprehensive measurements have so far been too expensive. Researchers have now succeeded in utilizing the commercial microwave link network operated by mobile network providers for Germany-wide rainfall measurements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200803120146.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version