Germany-wide rainfall measurements by utilizing the mobile network

Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

Whether in flood early-warning systems or in agriculture - rainfall measurements are of great importance. However, there is a lack of accurate data for many regions in the world due to the fact that comprehensive measurements have so far been too expensive. Researchers have now succeeded in utilizing the commercial microwave link network operated by mobile network providers for Germany-wide rainfall measurements.

