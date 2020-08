Articles

Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

A new study has found that sleep disturbances at any age are associated with diminished well-being by the time the children are 10 or 11 years old. The findings suggest health care providers should screen children for sleep problems at every age and intervene early when a sleep problem is identified.

