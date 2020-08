Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 20:04 Hits: 5

A Japanese scientist has found that a water beetle can survive being eaten by a frog. An evolutionary trick allows the insect to escape, so to say, out the back door.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/this-tiny-japanese-insect-has-a-strong-will-to-live/a-54426017?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss