Drug discovery: First rational strategy to find molecular glue degraders

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) represents a novel paradigm in drug discovery that could lead to more efficient medicines to treat diseases such as cancer. 'Molecular glue degrader'are an emerging but understudied class of small molecules that have been shown to induce degradation of proteins commonly considered 'undruggable'. Researchers have described a strategy that, for the first time, enables the rational and highly scalable discovery of novel molecular glue degraders.

