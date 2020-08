Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:20 Hits: 2

More than 300 environmental groups are calling on senators to vote against President Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), arguing William Perry Pendley should be disqualified because of his history of controversial comments...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/510269-300-green-groups-say-senate-has-moral-duty-to-reject-trumps-public