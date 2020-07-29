The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newer PFAS contaminant detected for first time in Arctic seawater

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), found in many household products and food packages, have raised concerns because of their persistence and possible toxicity to people and wildlife. Because the compounds don't break down naturally, they have become environmental contaminants. Now, researchers have studied the transport of 29 PFAS into and out of the Arctic Ocean, detecting a newer compound for the first time in Arctic seawater.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200729114838.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version