EPA seeks comment on proposed $11.8 million plan to clean up Pike and Mulberry Streets PCE Plume Superfund Site in Martinsville, Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (August 3, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opened a 30-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up contaminated groundwater and soil at the Pike and Mulberry Streets PCE Plume Superfund Site in Martinsville. The agency estimates it would cost $4.27 million to clean up groundwater at the 38-acre site while continuing to treat the City’s municipal drinking water. It would cost another $7.54 million to address vapors from contaminated soil.

EPA proposes the use of materials to oxidize the groundwater plume which is contaminated with the volatile organic compound (VOC) tetrachloroethylene, also known as perchloroethylene, or PCE. EPA is also proposing to extract PCE and related contaminant vapors from the soil and take actions to keep these vapors out of homes and businesses. These proposed cleanup measures would also include institutional controls to prevent future exposure to contaminants as well as long-term monitoring.

The groundwater plume has affected Martinsville’s municipal drinking water wellfield, which serves about 15,000 people. Martinsville has operated an activated carbon filtration system since 2005 which has been effectively removing PCE from the water. However, monitoring has shown that PCE levels reaching the wellfield will likely increase.

EPA will consult with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and consider public comment before making a final decision regarding cleanup.

EPA will be available to answer questions from the public, August 12, 6-8:00 pm ET. To do so, call 312-667-5632 and enter conference code 1344648 to speak to a staffer.

Public comment period runs August 3 to September 2. To review EPA’s proposed cleanup plan, visit any of the following:

Online: www.epa.gov/superfund/pike-mulberry-pce

Morgan County Public Library, 110 South Jefferson Street, Martinsville, 765-342-3451, Mon-Thurs., 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

EPA Region 5 Records Center, 77 W. Jackson Boulevard (SRC-7J), Chicago, Illinois, 60604, 312-886-0900. Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for appointment.

To submit comments to EPA’s plan, access any of the following:

Confidential voicemail at 312-886-6015;

Fax, 312-697-2568;

Directly at: www.epa.gov/superfund/pike-mulberry-pce

Via email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

By mail to Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. EC-19J, Chicago, IL 60604-3590

