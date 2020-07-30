Ancient mountain formation and monsoons helped create a modern biodiversity hotspot

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

Researchers examined the plant life in the China's Hengduan Mountains, the Himalaya Mountains, and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Using DNA to build family trees of species, they learned that the diversity of plants in that region today can be traced back to newly-formed mountain ranges 30 million years ago, and monsoons that came later. It's a concrete example of how climatic and environmental changes influence life on Earth.

