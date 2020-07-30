The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ancient mountain formation and monsoons helped create a modern biodiversity hotspot

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers examined the plant life in the China's Hengduan Mountains, the Himalaya Mountains, and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Using DNA to build family trees of species, they learned that the diversity of plants in that region today can be traced back to newly-formed mountain ranges 30 million years ago, and monsoons that came later. It's a concrete example of how climatic and environmental changes influence life on Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200730141326.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version