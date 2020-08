Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 12:29 Hits: 6

Emergency declarations have been issued for multiple states as Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along the southeastern coast of Florida later Saturday and into Sunday.In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Friday that the state of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/510104-governors-declare-emergency-as-hurricane-bears-down-on-florida